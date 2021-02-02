Bell County has lost 14 more residents from COVID-19, bringing the region’s death toll to 238, a local health official said.
“The sad part about today is our newly received death certificate file did have 14 new death records,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, said. “Do recall that not all of these are from the same day or even the same week … there is a lag from when the deaths occur to when we receive the record.”
These deaths were for two men in their 80s from Temple, a man in his 90s from Temple, a woman in her 80s from Temple, a man in his 70s from Killeen, a man in his 50s from Killeen, a man in his 80s from Killeen, a woman in her 30s from Killeen, a man 99-plus from Belton, a man in his 80s from Belton, a woman in her 80s from Belton, a woman in her 90s from Bell County, a woman in her 60s from Bell County and a man in his 90s from Bell County.
Bell County has now totaled 19,137 cases since March, and at least 17,336 people have reportedly recovered to date.
“Our incidence rate did tick up a little bit to 496.2 per 100,000 as we factored in some additional cases from the older ones we received from the State,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We currently have 1,801 active cases.”
Area school districts
Active cases in the Salado Independent School District increased to 16 on Tuesday after six new infections were identified: an eighth-grader at Salado Middle School, two 11th-grade students at Salado High, a ninth-grader at Salado High, and a fourth-grader and fifth-grader at Thomas Arnold Elementary.
Although Salado ISD’s 161 cumulative cases — 106 students and 55 employees — have not resulted in a single hospitalization, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said several of the district’s employees have lost loved ones from COVID-19.
“Several of our employees have had immediate family members that have died from COVID-19,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Tuesday. “Please limit your exposure by staying home when you can, use grocery pick-up or delivery services when possible, choose pickup or drive through at your favorite restaurants, stay six feet away from anyone you don’t live with, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask over your mouth and nose when in public.”
Belton High continued to lead all Belton ISD campuses with nine active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to district data. Belton ISD also has 29 infections spanning an additional 11 campuses: five at Belton Middle School, five at Lake Belton Middle School, four at South Belton Middle School, three at Lakewood Elementary, three at Sparta Elementary, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Lake Belton High, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary and one at North Belton Middle School.
These combined 38 cases represent approximately 0.26 percent of the district’s population, according to Belton ISD.
Killeen ISD has totaled 1,367 COVID-19 cases since March 16 with 71 identified in the last seven days, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — currently logging COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 — shows five infections: two at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Science Academy and one at Thornton Elementary. The district’s dashboard will update around 5 p.m.