Caprice Eulenfeld and Angie Ludwig shut their front doors to visitors when the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Bell County.
Both are moms to children — Hunter and Luke — who are susceptible to viruses, germs and bacteria.
A seasonal cold might be uncomfortable for the masses, but it could land these two in the hospital.
Luke, 7, was 4 days old when he stopped breathing after he fell asleep. He sustained a brain injury.
He has spastic quad cerebral palsy, which impacts his small and large motor functions. He’s fed by a gastrostomy tube because he can’t swallow.
“If he were to pull out his G-tube and we didn’t get another one in place before the opening closed up, we’d have to go the emergency room,” she said. ‘That’s the last place I would want him to be.”
A fever can be deadly if it causes a seizure.
Hunter Eulenfeld, 22, has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes progressive weakness and loss, and atrophy of skeletal and heart muscles. It can also cause learning disabilities.
The Ludwigs had already started self-isolating the week of spring break when Luke caught a cold.
“I guess the timing was good because we were able to keep some of the contaminants out while he was battling a cold,” Ludwig said. “Self-isolation is nothing new to us and social distancing is part of our norm.”
Ludwig teaches in the Temple Independent School District, so both she and Luke are involved in remote learning. Digital learning is being accepted by Luke, tentatively.
All of Luke’s physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy have been put on hold, Ludwig said.
Luke is bored with staying at home, but he’s lucky in that he has a swing set in the backyard.
“He’s getting some fresh air but it’s not the same as being at school with his classmates,” Ludwig said.
He normally plays on a special needs soccer team and was supposed to start dance classes.
Ludwig said they have virtual visits with families and friends.
Luckily, the Ludwigs can get groceries delivered.
“I thought maybe my OCD had reached a new level when I found myself wiping down the newly delivered cleaning supplies with the cleaning supplies I had on hand,” she said.
The hoarding instinct of today’s shoppers has made it difficult to get some items that are used every day in the Ludwig household, such as a Clorox wipes and distilled water.
There are usually bottles of hand sanitizer throughout the house.
Most people can’t begin to imagine what it’s like to care for a medically fragile child.
“If you haven’t lived it, it’s hard to understand what that parent lives every day,” Ludwig said.
Luke normally has a nurse that stays with him overnight and keeps tabs on the monitors, but Ludwig decided to stop the service for now.
“I’m hoping people are paying attention and understand that perfectly healthy people are dying as a result of this virus,” she said.
Between the announcement of the first case of COVID-19 in Bell County and now, Hunter has been out of the house once in a car and she didn’t leave the vehicle, her mother Caprice Eulenfeld said.
A couple of her caregivers dropped by on Tuesday. They stayed on the porch and were able to visit with Hunter, who remained inside.
“There’s lots of FaceTime (video conferencing) and she’s used to that,” Eulenfeld said.
During the cold and flu season, the Eulenfelds don’t limit people in the home, but they don’t get out much.
“The recent changes haven’t been too hard for Hunter, but she is disappointed that the plans we had for the spring won’t happen,” her mother said. “She’s pretty resilient.”
Eulenfeld said putting together the Easter baskets for her children is something she looks forward to every year.
“Having to order things and rely on friends to pick up a few things here and there is not as fun as doing it myself,” she said.
One of Eulenfeld’s biggest concerns is that if Hunter were to contract the coronavirus, her family could not be with her if she was hospitalized.
“There wouldn’t be the resources to care for her and she would become one of the expendables that they have talked about.” Eulenfeld said.
Those prospects terrify Eulenfeld.
“Hunter has been in the hospital multiple times and has never been alone,” she said. “She can’t care for herself.”
Hunter has lived longer than expected and that would be considered, along with her diagnosis.
“My head understands, my heart does not,” Eulenfeld said.
Eulenfeld said people should stay at home.
“The technology available to keep people entertained is enormous,” she said.
Give some thought to the people who aren’t as healthy, she said, adding that there has been a lot said about the risk of COVID-19 to the older and vulnerable populations.
“There’s a whole different population made up of kids and young adults who are dependent on assistance from others,” Eulenfeld said. “Take a minute and think about them.”