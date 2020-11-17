As the number of COVID-19 infections in Bell County surges, organizers on Tuesday canceled a planned Thanksgiving Day effort to serve hot meals to the Temple community.
The Salvation Army of Bell County, Feed My Sheep and St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple announced the event cancellation in a joint news release.
“It is very disappointing, because we wanted to make this day special, to have members of the community serve the homeless restaurant-style with a hot meal, live music, gifts, the works,” said Lt. David Beckham, Bell County commander of the Salvation Army. “By working together, we had planned to make this a bigger event than any of us could have done separately.”
The three entities plan to hold separate events to help residents, but maintain social distancing.
“In its place, we will each take care of our own clients in a smaller, more limited way this year due to health concerns,” Beckham said. “Although this year’s event has been affected, we look forward to planning future events together with the other agencies.”
The Salvation Army will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal at 1 p.m. Nov. 25. People staying at the McLane Center for Hope will eat in their dining room. Community members will pick up to-go meals from a table set up at the corner of the building, 419 W. Ave. G, on the sidewalk nearest the kitchen, according to the news release.
Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, also will provide to-go meals on Thanksgiving Day. People can pick up their meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
Bell County on Tuesday had at least 969 active coronavirus cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District. That was an increase of 120 new infections from Monday.