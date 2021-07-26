Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — are now the highest in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The hospitalization rate of 11.58 percent reported by the state is nearing closer to the 15 percent capacity that would allow occupancy restrictions to be put back into place.
The surge in hospitalizations comes as the Bell County Public Health District on Monday reported one new COVID-19-related death on its online dashboard. The county deaths now total 471.
“The other thing to highlight, in my mind, from the state dashboard is that TSA L has now had the highest hospitalization rate of any TSA in the state for the past four days,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “Prior to that, we have never had the highest rate in the state.”
The state’s dashboard update at about noon Monday made that streak five days in a row. Hospitalizations rose sharply over the weekend by more than 2 percent, from the 9.25 percent reported on Friday.
The county is also seeing 770 active reported cases of the coronavirus — an increase of 59 cases over the active cases reported Friday.
The incidence rate also increased to 212.2 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county. The rate is now equivalent to what the county saw in late February.
Blackburn said he continued to talk to local health care providers over the weekend, who urged him to continue encouraging residents to get vaccinated. He said they stressed the fact that vaccines were both effective, free and available locally.
“Please, if you haven’t been vaccinated, please go get vaccinated,” He said.
Milam County
On Monday, Milam County Judge Steve Young said that county has also seen a rise in infections.
While it has lower cases compared to Bell County, Young said the number of active cases more than quadrupled over the past month. He said the county started July with 6 cases and now has 25.
Young said the county has also seen three new deaths due to the virus, bringing its total to 52.
“The increase in cases may be due to the new variants in the county, delta and alpha,” Young said. “Both are more contagious than the original strains.”
Young also announced the county will again be performing free testing for the virus beginning on Thursday at the Cameron Fire Department, 1505 N. Travis Ave, Cameron.