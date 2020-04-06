The Bell County Public Health District reported the county’s second COVID-19-related death and a 10-person jump in cases on Monday.
The county now has 68 known cases. Bell County’s second death was a man. The health district did not release the man’s age nor residence.
So far, 15 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The newest cases include four from Killeen; two from Belton; two from Temple; one from Harker Heights.
Temple and Killeen — the county’s two largest cities — each have 24 cases.
Temple’s cases include a male younger than 20; two women and a man in their 20s; two women and a man in their 30s; two women in their 40s; three women and two men in their 50s; five men and a woman in their 60s; two women in their 70s; and a woman and man in their 80s.
Killeen’s infection include a male younger than 20; a woman in her 20s; a man and three women in their 30s; five men and three women in their 40s; two women and a man in their 50s; three men and a woman in their 60s; and two men and a woman in their 70s.
Belton, the county seat, now has eight known cases. They are a female younger than 20; a man in his 20s; two men in their 30s; a woman in her 50s; and two men and a woman in their 60s.
Harker Heights has six cases, including a man in his 20s; two women and a man in their 40s; a man in his 50s; and a man in his 70s.
Six infected individuals are listed as Bell County cases, which includes unincorporated areas and small towns. They include two men in their 30s; two men in their 50s; a man in his 70s; and a man in his 80s.
Men are the bulk of COVID-19 infections in Bell County. They make up 57.4 percent of local cases while women account for 42.6 percent.
More Bell County residents older than 50 — 51.4 percent — are testing positive for COVID-19 than those younger than 50, now 48.5 percent.