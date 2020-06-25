At least two large retailers plan to follow Bell County’s mask requirement that goes into effect on Monday.
The order — which Bell County Judge David Blackburn called for Wednesday — mandates that businesses require customers and staff to wear a mask while on their premises. Breaking it could result in a fine of up to $1,000 per violation.
“Maintaining customer and associate safety remains our top priority. We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations and decisions made by local officials regarding the use of protective facial coverings while in public spaces,” Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said in a statement.
Walmart has posted signs at store entrances reminding customers of the importance of wearing masks and required employees to wear masks while working.
Walmart has stores in Temple, Belton, Harker Heights and Killeen.
“In areas where local governments are asking residents to wear masks, we have added signage and stationed team members outside stores to remind guests to wear masks while shopping in stores,” Target spokesman Drew Halunen said in a statement.
Like Walmart, Target is providing masks as well as gloves to its employees while at work, Halunen said.
There are two Target locations in Bell County: Temple and Harker Heights.
H-E-B did not respond to a Telegram request to comment on Thursday.
However, the Texas grocer said in April that it will follow all local ordinances.
“With the approval of Governor Abbott, many local governments in Texas have issued ordinances that require businesses to adopt health and safety plans that require customers to wear masks. H-E-B will follow all local ordinances,” the grocery store chain said in an April 3 news release. “Exceptions are made for children and individuals with health-related issues. H-E-B requires the use of masks or facial coverings by all our Partners and vendors in customer facing and close contact positions.”
H-E-B has locations in Temple, Belton, Harker Heights and Killeen.