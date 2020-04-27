The Bell County Public Health District identified seven additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to new numbers released Monday.
That brings the district’s tally to 158. The Texas Department of State Health Services’ Monday update pegged the county’s infection total at 165. State data includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base and can lag a day behind local figures.
The number of Bell County residents who have recovered from the coronavirus still stands at 73. Three people in the county have died from COVID-19 complications.
Bell County also has seen a significant uptick in the number of tests performed. Health district data shows that 4,102 tests have been administered — a 903-test increase since Bell County Judge David Blackburn first released testing figures Thursday.
Local cases detailed
The county’s newest coronavirus cases include two women in their 40s and a man in his 20s from Temple; a woman in her 20s and another woman in her 40s from Belton; a woman in her 50s from Harker Heights; and a woman in her 40s from Killeen.
Killeen, Bell County’s largest city, accounts for nearly 44 percent of local cases. The West Bell County city has at least 69 infections.
Temple has 43 — 26 fewer than Killeen.
Belton, the county seat, has 18 known cases.
Harker Heights and rural Bell County each have 14 cases. Rural Bell County cases include people who live in unincorporated areas and small cities.
Local cases are evenly divided between men and women.
People in their 50s are still the largest age group in the county affected by COVID-19. Bell County Public Health District data shows 36 people in that group have tested positive.
People in their 40s are the next largest group, with 33 cases.
Other age groups that have tested positive include 26 in their 30s; 21 in their 60s; 20 in their 20s; 12 in their 70s; seven who are younger than 20; and three in their 80s.
Since the county reported its first coronavirus case in mid-March, 33 residents have been hospitalized and 24 have been admitted to an intensive care unit. The number of hospitalizations grew by three since the health district’s Friday update.
State, area figures
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday 25,297 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 663 people have died.
Williamson County officials announced 25 new coronavirus cases. That brings its total to 287.
McLennan County added five new infections on Monday, according to the local health district. Bell County’s northern neighbor now has 87 known cases.
Coryell County saw one new case Monday, bringing its tally to 105, according to local officials.
Texas DSHS data showed Falls County adding two infections for a total of three and Burnet County added a single case for a count of 15. Meanwhile, Lampasas County stayed at two cases and Milam County’s count remained at 13, according to state data.