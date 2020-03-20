It started with a fever.
Temple resident Kathryn Hermans had just returned from a trip to Scotland. The former Temple Independent School District board member arrived at her home around 1 a.m. Monday and fell asleep.
She woke up hours later. The clock said 3 a.m. Hermans was not feeling well.
She checked her temperature — it was 102 degrees.
Hermans’ husband, Michael, drove them over to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
“I waited in the car while Michael went in and told them,” Hermans said in a post to Facebook. “Scott & White cleared the waiting room before they brought me in.”
Hermans, who is tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. She is one of at least seven reported cases of the coronavirus in Bell County.
Baylor Scott & White spokeswoman Tia Searcy told the Telegram Friday she was unable to comment on an individual because of patient privacy laws. However, she said Hermans is in good condition.
Hermans, who is on the executive committee for the Temple Children’s Museum, has been updating friends and family about her condition on Facebook.
“These have been my only visitors the last two days,” Hermans said, posting a photo of two nurses dressed in full-body personal protective equipment. “I am the first COVID-19 patient at Scott & White. I have received excellent care.”
In a recent update, she said her husband is waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that a fever, cough and shortness of breath may appear two to 14 days after a person is exposed to the coronavirus. Illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The CDC advises people to seek medical attention immediately if they are having difficulty breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face.
Local officials have asked residents who may have symptoms to isolate themselves away from other people, and if they feel like they need to visit a doctor, call a physician first before visiting the hospital.
“If you need to get tested, they have protocols in place for testing,” said Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director.
Hermans works at Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road. She is the director of the church’s preschool.
Pastor Heath Able — who has known Hermans for at least a decade — confirmed to the Telegram she tested positive for COVID-19.
“She traveled recently to Scotland and she just returned late Sunday night and was at the ER first thing Monday morning,” Able said. “She was not at the church after her trip to Scotland. So she hadn’t been at the church for a week and a half to two weeks.”
The Temple community is near and dear to Hermans. She and her husband, who worked as a urologist at Scott & White, have lived here for almost 30 years, and raised their four children here, according to her biography from the Temple Children’s Museum.
She has been active in the community. Along with her service on the Temple school board and the children’s museum, Hermans started the quilt guild and served as president of the Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center.
Hermans said in her biography that she joined the Temple Children’s Museum because the area needed hands-on learning opportunities for its youngest residents.
“I am very active in the community and passionate about education, so the museum really brings both of those together for me and allows me to leave a legacy for future generations in the community I love so dearly.”
Staff writers Janice Gibbs and Shane Monaco contributed to this report.