BELTON — Belton ISD announced Friday that its game against Temple will not be played as originally scheduled next week because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines. In a news release, Belton did not clarify if the Tigers’ game against the Wildcats was postponed or cancelled, only that it would not be played on the original Nov. 13 date.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines, we were unable to play the game as scheduled,” Belton ISD announced in the news release. “We appreciate all of your support and understanding through these trying times.”
Belton already had one game postponed this season, as the Tigers’ District 12-6A contest against Harker Heights on Friday was not played because of virus concerns and a makeup date has not been announced. District 12-6A teams have an open week scheduled for Dec. 4, which could be a logical date for Belton to play either Harker Heights or Temple.
As of Friday afternoon, Belton High had 10 active COVID-19 cases.
Copperas Cove and Killeen also had their game postponed Friday because of the coronavirus.