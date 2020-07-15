The Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday announced its 15th COVID-19 related death, along with 85 new cases — bringing the county’s new total to 2,375.
“We unfortunately must report our 15th COVID death,” Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said. “We have increased by another 85 cases to 2,375 total with 627 recovered.”
Chadwell said the new death was as a result of a male in his 70s, who had been hospitalized earlier this month. Milam County’s second death — an elderly patient — was also reported.
The county is currently seeing a percent positive rate of 7.93, as the number of cases and deaths rise. At least 29,953 tests have been conducted in Bell County.
Of the new cases, 31 were in Temple, 11 were in Belton, 31 were in Killeen and five were in Harker Heights.
This brings the total number of cases in Killeen, the county’s largest city, to 848. Temple, Bell’s second-largest city, now has 812 cases. The total number of cases in Belton is at 313 and Harker Heights is at 168.
Cases in Bell County, which includes small towns and unincorporated areas, now total 234.
Of the total cases, 627 have recovered (32 more than Tuesday), 162 have been hospitalized (five more than Tuesday) and the county has completed 29,953 total tests.
July has seen a total of 1,166 cases, which is more than 49 percent of all cases in the county.
Chadwell said the district is still seeing the main drivers of cases being age groups under the age of 60. Of the total cases in the county 1,906, or about 80.25 percent, are from those under 60.
Chadwell said the county has been receiving a number of questions on hospitalization data though they don’t receive those reports.
Data on hospitalization is sent to the state, which shares the information on its dashboard and showed 97 hospitalized in the trauma service area that includes Bell County on Wednesday, including 36 in ICUs.
Milam County death
Milam County had a second resident die of the virus, County Judge Steve Young said Wednesday.
County officials said the resident who died was an elderly patient, but the person’s gender was not revealed, as well as if there were any underlying health conditions.
The number of cases in Milam County was also passed the triple-digit mark as four new people, including a child, were found to have come down with the virus.
The total is now 101 cases, with 55 active cases and 133 people currently being monitored by the Milam County Health Department.
The Milam County Sheriff’s office is dealing with an inmate, three jailers and a deputy who tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Chris White said.
“Our Milam County Sheriff’s office jail staff is constantly monitoring inmates and themselves for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19,” White said in a Facebook post. “During that process a few days ago, an inmate who had been assigned kitchen duties, began to exhibit a low-grade fever. The inmate was quarantined immediately, and then tested for COVID-19 at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.”
The inmate has very mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization, White said.
The jail, which uses masks and sanitization measures, is taking additional measures to control the virus spread, White said.
The Milam County Clerk’s office and Thorndale City Hall are closed through Friday because of COVID-19 exposure, Young said. The clerk’s office is staffed and items may be left in the drop box.
People are urged to wear masks in public, Young said. Masks are available by calling the Milam County Courthouse at 254-697-7000.