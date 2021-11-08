Deaths resulting from COVID-19 in Bell County rose by seven Monday, according to the county’s public health district.
Nikki Morrow, interim director for the district, said the new deaths bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 725. Morrow said the newly reported deaths occurred between Sept. 8 and Oct. 25.
The deaths included a man and woman in their 30s, a woman in her 50s and three men and a woman in their 60s.
The district also reported 369 active cases of the virus on its dashboard Monday, an increase of 17 compared to what was reported on Friday. The increase in cases also resulted in the county’s incidence rate rising to 101.67 cases per 100,000 residents.
So far during the pandemic the county has seen 34,066 reported cases of the virus, with 32,972 of those cases having recovered.
Regionally, the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients fell once on Monday compared to Friday’s numbers.
The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — fell by 0.2 percentage points to 3.89 percent. This is compared to the 4.09 percent of hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus seen Friday.
The data, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard, also shows the area with 1,053 staffed hospital beds and 41 patients with the virus.
State vaccination study
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the results of its new study Monday that compared vaccinated and unvaccinated Texas residents.
The study, which took place during September, showed that Texans that were unvaccinated against COVID-19 were about 20 times more likely to die from the virus and 13 times more likely to test positive. The department said this study was the first statistical analysis of how the vaccinations affected Texas residents.
State officials said the study took place over a four-week period between Sept. 4 and Oct. 1, with the impact of the vaccine varying depending on one’s age.
The vaccine’s impact was most pronounced for those in their 30s and 40s. State data shows that the risk of death for those in their 30s was 48 times higher for unvaccinated people and 63 times higher for those in their 40s.
“This analysis quantifies what we’ve known for months,” Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist, said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from COVID-19. Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease.”
School cases
Temple Independent School District showed three active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday with no probable cases. The cases included two at Temple High School and one at Travis Science Academy.
Belton ISD reported having 15 active cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday, with six confirmed and nine probable. Reported cases include two confirmed cases at Tarver Elementary, one confirmed at North Belton Middle School, one confirmed case at Belton High School and two confirmed cases at Lake Belton High School.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had four active cases, one student at Thomas Arnold Elementary and three students at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD had 25 active cases of the virus, 15 students and 10 staff members, accounting for about 0.05 percent of the school’s population.