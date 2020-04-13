Officials said Monday to expect discrepancies between state and local data on Bell County’s COVID-19 cases.
The Bell County Public Health District is tracking 97 confirmed coronavirus cases — a six-person increase from its last update on Saturday — and reported 48 people have recovered from the virus. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported mid-Monday 101 known infections in the county.
Part of the discrepancy, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell explained to the Commissioners Court Monday morning, is caused by Fort Hood.
Fort Hood reports its COVID-19 numbers directly to the state. Only soldiers who live off post are counted in the health district’s data.
The Bell County Public Health District is only tracking Bell County residents who live outside of Fort Hood — including soldiers who live off of the military installation.
“We’re not putting the case numbers for soldiers on (Fort Hood) in our numbers,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The reason we’re not doing that is because we don’t investigate those cases. Those cases are handled by Fort Hood by their staff. They do cooperate with us. We do talk to them a lot.”
The last update Robison-Chadwell received from Fort Hood said 23 soldiers have the virus.
Of that, 16 live on post and the remaining soldiers are already included in the Bell County Public Health District coronavirus case count, she said. It is unknown on which part of Fort Hood those 16 soldiers live. Fort Hood covers parts of Bell and Coryell counties
“We decided to do that pretty early on, on the grounds that it would be really difficult to try to coordinate getting case reports … every day from Fort Hood,” she said. “So rather than trying to wrestle with that, we decided this would probably be the easiest way to go about things.”
Another issue that will cause further discrepancies is the timing of when the state collects and pushes out its updates.
The Texas Department of State Health Services updates daily around 1 p.m. and compiles local health district counts from the morning. That means state data may lag behind some local officials’ tallies — including Bell County, which usually issues updates in the afternoon.
No details on deaths
The Bell County Public Health District confirmed Monday afternoon it will not release additional information on the county’s two recent COVID-19-related deaths. Both deaths were men; one died on Wednesday and the other died on April 6.
Families of people who died from the coronavirus will control what basic information — such as age range and home city — the health district can release.
“We have unfortunately not been given permission by the family for this case for data beyond this to be released,” the health district’s Monday update states next to both deaths.
The first Bell County resident to die from the coronavirus was a Temple woman in her 80s. She died March 26.
DA workers quarantined
District Attorney Henry Garza told the Commissioners Court Monday that three of his employees are in quarantine after coming in close contact with a Killeen Police officer who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The officer visited the district attorney’s office lobby on March 30, Garza said.
“None of them have been symptomatic. In fact, one of them got a call today to be able to be released from quarantine. I expect probably the other two will as well,” the district attorney said of his employees.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble confirmed last week two of his officers tested positive for the virus. The first officer, who is a 13-year veteran of the Killeen Police Department, came in contact with at least 15 officers who were put in quarantine.
More tests coming
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county government is working to acquire additional COVID-19 testing kits. Last week, Texas A&M University-Central Texas gave the county 110 testing kits.
“You may have read in the newspaper or in the media reports the county has obtained some COVID-19 test kits, and we’re in the process of procuring more of those,” Blackburn said. “We’re working through the protocols right now about when, where and how we’re going to utilize those test kits.”
Additional details will be released later this week, the county’s top elected official said.
“Some of our processes still need to be better and more clearly identified, especially in terms of lab testing that’s done and how quickly it can be done and when that comes back to us — those kinds of things,” Blackburn said. “We’ll make an announcement later this week about those test kits, what we have available as well as what the process and protocols are for when we utilize those test kits.”
Bell County does not have a dire need for coronavirus test kits, Blackburn said last week.
State inmates staying put
The Bell County Jail will be affected by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s decision to not accept new inmates from county jails.
“Halting the intake of new inmates will allow the TDCJ to fight this virus without further exposing both county and state inmates,” Executive Director Bryan Collier wrote in a letter to sheriffs, the Texas Tribune reported Saturday
Judge Rebecca DePew, who presides over county Court at Law No. 3, said 31 inmates in the Bell County Jail are waiting to be transferred to a state prison.
“It really highlights one of the reasons (TDCJ) is no longer taking anybody in the state of Texas into the prison system,” Garza said, referring to the 23 confirmed coronavirus cases inside state prisons in Gatesville. “That means they’ll be hanging out in county jails until that changes.”
Local cases detailed
Bell County’s newest COVID-19 cases include three from Killeen, two Temple and one from Harker Heights, according to the health district.
Killeen, Bell County’s largest, now has 40 known infections; Temple has 31; Belton has 11; Harker Heights has nine; and rural Bell County — which includes unincorporated areas and small cities — has six.
Men are a majority of Bell County’s coronavirus cases. They are 57.7 percent while women are 42.3 percent; 56 men and 41 women have the virus in the county.
Slightly more Bell County residents older than 50 have COVID-19, according to health district data. They make up 50.5 percent of local cases while those under 50 account for 49.5 percent. Currently, 49 residents older than 50 and 48 residents younger than 50 have contracted the virus.
State, area numbers
Statewide, 13,906 Texans reportedly have tested positive for the coronavirus and 287 have died. So far, 133,226 tests have been conducted in the Lone Star State.
Williamson County officials reported Monday 119 known cases.
McLennan County officials reported one additional case for a total of 72 COVID-19 infections.
Coryell County has at least 34 coronavirus cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That number includes 23 inmates at the state prisons in Gatesville.
Milam County has eight known cases; Burnet County has at least six COVID-19 infections; Lampasas has two; and Falls County has one, according to the state.