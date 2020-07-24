RICHARDSON – Mary Hardin-Baylor sports fans will have to wait until next spring to watch their favorite fall teams in conference action.
Late Friday night, the American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents announced the decision to delay conference-scheduled competition and championship events for fall championship sports, including football, to the spring of 2021. The delay, caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic, also affects volleyball, cross country and soccer.
According to a news release from UMHB sent at almost 10 p.m. Friday, “action by the Council of Presidents to delay the ASC fall championship sports seasons does not preclude individual institutions from engaging in athletics-related activities, including non-conference competition, conducted in accordance with Division III legislation as well as institution, local, state and federal public health guidelines.”
"The decision to move fall sports to the spring semester was not an easy one, but after many discussions about continuing with normal fall athletic schedules, the American Southwest Conference presidents feel this was the best decision for all involved," said Dr. Randy O'Rear, UMHB president. "The student-athletes in our fall programs will have an opportunity to compete for conference championships and play meaningful contests in the spring without using a year of eligibility. In the midst of much uncertainty with recent COVID-19 spikes in our state and region, coupled with last week's rigorous safety protocols released by the NCAA, which few DIII institutions can afford, the ASC presidents believe this is the best course of action at this time."
The full news release can be read on UMHB's athletic website. Check Sunday’s edition of the Telegram and tdtnews.com for an updated story.