County incidence rate increases as 143 new COVID-19 cases reported
BY SHANE MONACO
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
Following a sharp decline in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the Bell County Public Health District reported cases bouncing back Tuesday.
Through its online dashboard, the district reported the county now had 1,837 reported active cases of the virus. This is 143 more cases than Monday, which saw 1,694 active cases, but still 12 fewer than Friday’s 1,849 active cases.
This now brings the incidence rate in the county to 506.2 cases of the virus per 100,000 people.
With the rise of the incidence rate, the county now is seeing a similar situation to late January and late December.
Despite the increase of cases locally, the county continues to not see any new deaths from the virus and remains at 472.
Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — did see a slight rise in hospitalizations Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on its dashboard that the service area now has 22.34 percent of its hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This is the sixth highest hospitalization rate seen by the county during the entire pandemic.
Salado ISD guidelines
In a letter to parents Tuesday, Salado Independent School District officials offered a list of measures students and parents could do to keep their family and other children safe as classes begin Wednesday.
Superintendent Michael Novotny said this school year starts with a worse COVID-19 situation compared to last year. He pointed out that, as of Monday, the state has 245,134 active cases of the virus, compared to the 158,783 active cases seen statewide at the start of last school year.
Novotny also pointed out that three school districts in Texas have already shut down due to high case numbers of the virus.
To keep students safe, Novotny urged students ages 12 and older to get vaccinated and asked those vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear face masks. He also urged students to social distance when possible.
For those who do get the virus, Novotny asked that they notify their school nurse and stay home even if they just have the symptoms.
“I am very excited about our upcoming 2021-2022 school year and all of the learning and memories our students will experience,” Novotny said. “For us to be successful, we need our schools to stay open and our students, employees, families, and community members to stay healthy.”