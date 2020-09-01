New data released by the Bell County Public Health District on Tuesday revealed the local COVID-19 death tally has been undercounted.
The data from the state of Texas — which the health district validated — showed the county has seen 59 residents die from the virus, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. On Monday, the health district said 44 residents died.
The Texas Department of State Health Service pinned that figure at 65 on Tuesday.
“There were some deaths that we did not have, several were out of jurisdiction which would explain why and those have been added to our count,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Our process for counting deaths moving forward will be to review death certificate data sent by the state and our Health Authority (Janice Smith) will make the final call about which are COVID-19 deaths and which are not.”
COVID-19 continued to slowly spread in Bell and Milam counties on Tuesday.
The health district on Tuesday reported 26 new infections and saw 132 residents recover. At least 4,790 infections have been reported in Bell County, with 4,323 recoveries.
In Milam County, 10 more residents tested positive for the virus. That pushed its total to 440 cases, with 414 recoveries.
Bell County public health officials added an overall 38 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard. The remaining 12 additional cases were added to prior dates.
The county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests was slightly up Tuesday. It was 11.099 percent, with 43,156 tests performed.
Additional death details
The health district director said 39 of the people who died from the virus were at local nursing homes. However, she pointed out that someone who dies in a Bell County nursing home may not be a Bell County resident.
Nearly 78 percent of the people who died had some sort of comorbidity that made them more susceptible to the virus and dying from it.
Robison-Chadwell provided a breakdown of the Bell County deaths by age: 19 were in their 80s; 16 were in their 70s; nine were in their 60s; seven were in their 90s; one was in their 20s; one was in their 40s; and one person was older than 99.
More men have died from the coronavirus than women, Robison-Chadwell said. Of the fatalities, 33 were men while 26 were women.
Temple, by far, has had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths. Robison-Chadwell said the city has seen 26 people die from it.
Killeen has had 16 people die from the virus; Belton had six; rural Bell County also had six; and Harker Heights had five.
Nursing home case totals
The health district released information detailing the spread of COVID-19 in Bell County nursing homes.
As of Monday afternoon, at least 290 infections — 167 residents and 123 staff members — have been reported in 13 local nursing homes, according to local public health officials.
Health officials said Indian Oaks Living Center, 415 Indian Oaks Drive in Harker Heights, has had 85 confirmed cases, 62 of which were residents while 23 were staff.
Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 1802 S. 31st St. in Temple, had 70 total known cases, with 45 residents and 25 employees who have tested positive, while Park Place Manor, 810 E. 13th Ave. in Belton, had 52 total cases, with 19 residents and 33 staff who had the virus, according to the health district.
Some nursing homes in the county — such as The Rosewood Retirement Community in Killeen and Killeen Nursing & Rehabilitation — had no reported cases, public health officials said.
Active nursing home infections
As of Aug. 18 — the most recent data available — the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said 56 nursing home employees and 105 nursing home residents in Bell County had active COVID-19 infections.
Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2505 S. 37th St. in Temple, had 36 active cases among its employees and 47 infected residents at that time, according to the self-reported figures released by the state. Additionally, the Aug. 18 numbers showed eight Weston Inn residents died from the virus and only nine residents recovered from it.
Western Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation, 512 Draper Drive in Temple, had 25 active cases. Among those, two were employees and the other 23 were residents, according to the state.
Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare had 19 active cases — four employees and 15 residents — on that date.
Park Place Manor had at least 14 active infections — nine employees and five residents — on Aug. 18. Likewise, Indian Oaks Living Center had 14 active cases — none employee and 13 residents — then, too.
TLC West Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1700 Marlandwood Road in Temple, had three active cases — one resident and two employees — more than two weeks ago, the state said.
TLC East Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1511 Marlandwood Road in Temple, and Meridian of Temple, 4312 S. 31st St., each had one employee with an active infection, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Will-O-Bell in Bartlett, the Rosewood Retirement Community in Killeen, Regency Manor Healthcare Center in Temple, Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation in Belton, Cornerstone Gardens LLP in Temple and Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care Hospital did not have any active cases among employees or residents, according to the Aug. 18 data.