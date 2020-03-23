BELTON — The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County has temporarily closed public access to its offices in Temple, Belton and Killeen in response to the Bell County’s disaster declaration and CDC coronavirus recommendations.
“We have implemented preventative measures to ensure the health of the public and our employees,” Chief Appraiser Billy White said in a news release. “We strongly encourage the public to use the services available on our website. Most services that the Appraisal District provides can be performed online.”
The taxing entity has worked with a payment vendor to reduce fees association with online payments. Online payment fees are:
• E-Checks $0.50
• Visa Debit $3.50
• Credit 2.35%
Offices have drop boxes available to receive payments during business hours. The Temple office is located at 205 E. Central Ave., Temple. The Killeen office is at 301 Priest Dr., Killeen.
The Belton office, 411 E. Central Ave., has a drop box available 24/7 for the submittal of payments and other documents. For the safety of our staff, payments made through drop boxes and by mail will be processed no earlier than three days from the receipt of such. Payments will be processed as of the postmarked date or date of receipt.
“At this time, staff will be available by phone, although longer wait times may be experienced,” White said in the release.
The district will provide updates on www.bellcad.org.