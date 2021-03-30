The Bell County Public Health District reported Tuesday that the incidence rate in the county rose slightly after some older case data was added.
The incidence rate rose to 70.5 cases per 100,000 people, with 256 active cases of COVID-19 currently reported in the county. Monday’s incidence rate was lower at 66.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwel, director of the district, said the county had seen no new reported deaths, with the total remaining at 408.
“We received new cases for today and added some older case data as well for a new total of 21,445 cases and 20,781 recoveries,” Robison-Chadwell said.