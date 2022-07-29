The Temple Independent School District will host a free vaccination clinic in partnership with the Bell County Public Health District on Thursday, Aug. 4, at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
The event — open to area residents of all ages — will operate from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and requires no appointment. The clinic will be in the THS Ninth Grade Center.
COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccination, will be available to all community members. A parent or guardian must be present for child vaccines.
“I think this is something that we need to do every year before school starts,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “Before we were offering (catch-up immunizations), we would have anywhere from 120 to 150 kindergarten and seventh-grade students unable to start the first day of school.”
However, that figure has since dwindled.
“When we added (catch-up immunizations) to our free vaccination clinic last year it completely knocked that number down,” Ott said. “We ended up having I think 20 to 30 students who didn’t have their required immunizations when school started. So providing opportunities for families to take care of their kids, so their kids can start school on day one is huge. I’m so very excited about that.”
The fourth-year superintendent noted how Temple High School was selected as the site for the free vaccination clinic because of its prominence within the local community.
“Everybody in the community is familiar with the high school … and it’s set up to where it’s a walk-up situation that’s really flexible for families,” Ott said. “A lot of times families are not always keen on going to the doctor’s office or dentist’s office — even though we have amazing medical professionals — because there’s a stigma with it for some reason. That’s actually why the health clinics have actually encouraged school districts to partner with them. They believe that it will drive up the number of folks that take care of immunizations.”
Kim Glawe, Temple ISD’s director of health services, has called the district’s previous vaccination clinics — which became more prominent during an era of COVID-19 — an “overwhelming success.”
“It was pretty amazing,” she said after a vaccination clinic last summer. “There were students from Belton, Troy, Rogers and Killeen, so it wasn’t just for students here locally. We also had several teachers, coaches and just people from the community come in.”
Glawe emphasized how Temple ISD’s relationship with the Bell County Public Health District is crucial.
“We’ve worked with Bell County in the past and it is amazing to have workers dedicated solely to reaching out to the community,” she said. “We are a very diverse population and we want to make sure we have every possible avenue to care for everyone within the community, so it’s important to keep those partnerships going forward.”