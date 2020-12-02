The Bell County Public Health District identified six new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday as local officials expect single-day case figures to increase early next week.
“We added six deaths for a new total of 121,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Those, who unfortunately passed, include a man in his 80s from Temple, a woman in her 80s from Harker Heights, a man in his 80s from Temple, a man in his 60s from Temple, a woman in her 60s from Bell County and a man in his 60s from Bell County.”
These deaths were reported as Bell County’s incidence rate, which tracks the rate of new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, continued to drop to 307 per 100,000 people. Active cases also saw a slight decrease to 1,114 — 40 fewer than Tuesday.
“It is good to see a drop ahead of what is expected to be an increase between the 7th and 10th … though we certainly hope to be surprised with a continued down trend,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Bell County has now totaled 8,816 cumulative cases after Wednesday’s single-day increase of 62, and at least 7,702 people have reportedly recovered to date.
Robison-Chadwell also noted the increase of other influenza-like illnesses in Bell County, highlighting how it is not too late for residents to get their annual flu shot.
“We did also see the number of influenza-like-illness reports jump to 192, which is a more than a two-fold increase from last week,” she said. “ILI is suspected, but unconfirmed flu. We haven’t seen a lot of confirmed flu cases just yet.”
December vaccine distribution
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced north of 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were granted for the state of Texas for December. These doses — allotted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are expected to arrive the week of Dec. 14, and will be distributed to the state’s “qualifying providers.”
“The state of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said in a statement. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Although additional doses could be received later this month, the governor’s office expects increased shipments to begin in January.
Area school districts
The Killeen Independent School District — logging a COVID-19 case in six of the last seven days — surpassed 500 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as elementary school campuses reached the 200 mark.
Killeen ISD has now registered 516 infections to date: 239 students and 277 staff, according to district data.
There are 13 active cases spanning seven campuses in the Belton Independent School District: four at Belton High, three at Lake Belton High, two at Lake Belton Middle School, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Belton Middle School and one at North Belton Middle School.
Two additional cases were attributed to “other departments / buildings,” according to district data. Belton ISD also will add additional COVID-19 cases — reported over Thanksgiving break — to its dashboard Thursday morning, which will reflect an uptick in active infections.
“As a district, we want to be as transparent as possible and paint a complete picture of how COVID-19 is impacting Belton ISD students and staff,” Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, told the Telegram. “That’s why we decided to track cases reported during holiday breaks on our district COVID-19 active case dashboard, even though these students and staff did not present an exposure risk to others while at a school.”
The Salado Independent School District announced three newly identified COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its active case count to eight.
“An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School, an employee at Salado High School, and an eighth-grade student at Salado Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Seven of these cases were reported in the past week.
The Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard is expected to update around 5 p.m. Its latest report — reflecting cases logged between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 — showed nine cases: five at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Cater Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.