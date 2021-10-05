Hospitalizations of COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — continued its downward trend Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed the region with 12.76 percent of hospital beds taken up by patients with COVID-19. This is only a slight decrease from the 12.84 percent seen by the region on Monday.
The department’s dashboard shows that the region has 1,089 staffed hospital beds, with 139 taken up by COVID-19 patients.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills.
On Monday, the Bell County Public Health District also showed a decrease in COVID-19 cases, with 1,110 active in the county. This is a decrease of 56 compared to the 1,166 active cases reported on Friday.
The decrease in cases also lowered the county’s incidence rate, which now shows 305.8 cases of the virus per 100,000 people.
District officials did not report any new deaths, with the total remaining at 640.
A total of 32,569 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far during the pandemic, with 30,819 of those having recovered.
School cases
Temple Independent School District showed five active confirmed COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Tuesday, along with eight probable cases on its tracker. The active confirmed cases include one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Jefferson Elementary and two at Thornton Elementary.
Belton ISD reported 28 active cases Tuesday, 14 confirmed and 14 probable, accounting for about 0.18 percent of its student and staff population.
Active cases in the district include one at High Point Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary and one at Sparta Elementary. Other cases include three at Belton Middle School, three at North Belton Middle School, three at South Belton Middle School, two at Belton High School, nine at Lake Belton High School and one at another department.
Salado ISD had 20 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with five students at Thomas Arnold Elementary, eight at Salado Middle School, six at Salado High School and one staff member not assigned to a campus.
Killeen ISD showed 141 active cases in its district, with 107 students and 34 staff members currently having the virus.