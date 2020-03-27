With a goal of protecting patients, staff and families from the coronavirus pandemic, medical clinics within the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, including the Temple VA, are suspending routine medical visits indefinitely.
Most of the regular medical appointments will handled through the VA Video Connect program, a VA press release said.
“VA has a world-class medical team doing incredible work on the frontlines of this fight,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a news release “We will continue to share best practices and lessons learned with other government agencies and the private health care system as appropriate so we can defeat COVID-19 as a nation.”
The VA shifted some outpatient care to telehealth, and some elective and non-emergent procedures have been postponed, the release said. This enables veterans to receive care through minimal contact with staff, saves time and reduces the need for personal protective equipment, making those resources available for critical use, the release said.
Casey Durham, a psychologist at the VA Austin Clinic, spends three days of her five-day work week using Video Connect to see patients.
The Austin clinic is one of the largest VA outpatient clinics in the country, Durham said in an earlier interview.
The primary focus of Video Connect has been to increase veterans’ access to mental and physical medical care, and Video Connect is one of the ways to connect with veterans who live in hard-to-reach areas.
Now the program is going to be used to protect veterans from exposure to coronavirus
Another safety measure being put into place is the use of zones within inpatient clinics, a release said. The VA will begin to implement two zones within all units: one for dedicated staff and space to care for COVID-19 patients; the second will be a zone for all other care. These overall changes are aimed at minimizing the risk of infection as VA’s medical professionals make decisions based on what’s appropriate for the given environment and situation.
Video telehealth options, such as VA Video Connect, will enable veterans and their VA care team to conduct secure, real-time video visits using the camera on a phone, computer or tablet. If a veteran doesn’t need an in-person physical examination, VA Video Connect enables the individuals to reach their care team without making the trip to a VA facility.
For the latest information about coronavirus visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.
To learn more on how VA is responding to COVID-19 visit the VA Coronavirus FAQs page or read VA’s public health response.
Veterans, their families and staff members are urged to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. Those exhibiting symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath should call their VA medical center before going to a clinic to limit risk of exposure, the release said.