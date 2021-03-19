The incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases in the county continued to decline Friday according to the Bell County Public Health District.
On Friday, the county reported having an incidence rate of 78.3 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the 79.1 cases per 100,000 people reported Thursday.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the county now has a total of 21,154 reported COVID-19 cases, along with 20,464 recoveries from the virus. She said the county now has 284 active cases of COVID-19 reported.
Robison-Chadwell also reported that the county also saw one additional death from the virus.
“We added one new death for a man in Killeen in his 60’s for a new total of 406,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”