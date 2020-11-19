Gas prices in Bell County are below the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel as prices fall before Thanksgiving.
The lowest price for gas in Temple is $1.53, recorded Thursday at Buc-cee’s, 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, and at Sam’s Club, 1414 Marlandwood Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
The price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $1.59 at both H-E-B, 1206 W. Adams Ave., and Walmart, 6801 W. Adams.
Meanwhile, AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch reports that the average price of regular unleaded fuel in the Temple-Killeen-Fort Hood area was $1.78, about 2 cents less than the Texas average price.
The national price of regular unleaded fuel is $2.12.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, motorists in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.12 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.68 per gallon, according to a news release from AAA Texas.
The average for a gallon of regular unleaded statewide decreased as demand for gasoline across the country fell and regional supply grew week to week, the release said. Also, data from the Energy Information Administration shows refineries have increased production from 75 percent to 78 percent in the Gulf Coast week to week. Relatively stable crude oil prices may be keeping retail gas prices from dropping even further.
“Pump prices have fallen slightly since last week as demand for retail gasoline is trending downward and regional supplies have grown recently,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers continue to pay much less for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel compared to this same time last year due to COVID-19 concerns. With health and government officials urging Americans to stay home as the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10 percent drop in travel across the U.S. this Thanksgiving.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.