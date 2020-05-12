Three teachers at Sparta Elementary School took inspiration from “Flat Stanley” — a children’s book by Jeff Brown — by shrinking themselves down to paper.
“This has been a difficult time in our world and in education,” Stacy Bostick, a second grade teacher, said in a news release. “School is so much more than academics. It is about the relationships and connectivity. I want them to see my Bitmoji and know that I am still one of their biggest fans and supporters.”
Bostick and her co-teacher Emily Dossman collaborated with first-grade teacher Annie Good when they shared their Bitmojis — online cartoon avatars — with students, and assigned the “Flat Teacher” project. The project was created for students to photograph themselves with these Bitmojis during their daily activities.
“Teachers have participated in ‘Flat Stanley’ projects for years,” Good said. “Normally, a teacher would send Flat Stanley to different people in different parts of the U.S. or world; they would take a picture with Flat Stanley and send him back.”
Dossman said the project was left open-ended, so students could find various ways to be creative during the COVID-19 campus closures.
“They have blown me away with all that they have come up with. Students have written me letters, made me a rollercoaster, made me a zip line and used me as a motivational coach,” Dossman said. “One of my students attached a speech bubble that has me cheering them on that they use during reading time.”
Good’s Bitmoji also found itself on home adventures as a student stationed her at a fort built in the bed of her mom’s truck. The project, which is in its first year at Sparta, has gone so well that Dossman is looking to keep it going in the future.
“I am thinking it might involve a notebook that is passed around between students so that they can write what they did with me, glue in pictures and write captions,” Dossman said. “They could also write a fiction story involving me. This is all still in the works.”