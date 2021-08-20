After a week of varying rates, active COVID-19 cases in Bell County saw their highest rates since January on Friday.
The Bell County Public Health District reported a jump of 124 additional active cases for a total of 1,907. The district did not report any new deaths from the virus after adding 25 Thursday, with the count remaining at 497.
As active cases rose, so too did the county’s incidence rate that now shows 525.4 cases per 100,000 people.
During the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 26,998 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 24,594 of those people having recovered so far.
Hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — continued to remain about level Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on their dashboard that the area had 22.24 percent of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. Recent rates continue to be some of the highest seen in the service area.
State expands aid
On Thursday Gov. Greg Abbott announced that DSHS and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will increase the aid being distributed.
The governor said this increased aid includes deploying more medical personnel to local hospitals and cities along with setting up more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers.
The division of emergency management set up three new infusion centers Friday in Odessa, Fort Worth and Laredo. The infusions at the facilities are available to those who want them at no cost.
These infusion centers are equipped with monoclonal antibodies that can treat COVID-19 patients, preventing their condition from worsening.
State officials said 2,700 medical personnel would be called up this week, increasing that number to at least 5,500 by the end of next week. Abbott said he hopes that this surge of personnel coming from outside Texas will help mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases at hospitals.
These additional positions are fully funded by the state and will be through Sept. 30.
“Front-line health care workers across our state are working tirelessly to keep Texans healthy and safe,” Abbott said. “The substantial increase of infusion centers will reduce hospitalizations, and the added medical personnel will help treat COVID-19 patients already in hospitals. Hospitalizations can also be prevented by Texans getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Deke Jones, spokesman for Baylor Scott & White, said the medical provider will receive some support from the state in the form of additional staff.
“We have received notice from the state that we will be allocated additional nurses and respiratory therapists,” Jones said. “We are very thankful for these resources, and we look forward to welcoming the additional medical personnel who will soon be available.”
School cases
As school starts back up for some districts in the county, COVID-19 dashboards for these districts — which have not updated since classes ended in the spring — are once again showing new cases.
Belton Independent School District updated their online dashboard Friday showing all but three of its schools — including its other departments and buildings — having at least one case of the virus. The district started classes Wednesday.
In total, the district is currently reporting 42 active cases at campuses. Three campuses — Southwest Elementary, Tarver Elementary and Lake Belton Middle School — have not had COVID-19 cases, BISD reported.
Salado ISD, which also had its first day of school Wednesday, similarly reported seeing multiple cases of the virus among its students.
Michael Novotny, superintendent of the district, said seven new cases have been reported in the past week, with 11 active cases overall. This includes four cases at Thomas Arnold Elementary, another four at Salado Middle School and three at Salado High School.
Novotny has encouraged all students who are ages 12 and older, and able to get vaccinated, to do so.