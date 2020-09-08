The Bell County Public Health District announced three new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday as 54 new cases were identified — bringing the count to 4,935. At least 4,498 people have reportedly recovered to date.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Bell County is continuing to experience a decrease in COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day rolling average for infections is now 16.
“We hope that continues, but we are paying close attention to our data following the Labor Day holiday and the beginning of kids in Bell County heading back to school,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We are hopeful that any increases won’t be significant, but we are very cautiously optimistic.”
This was the Bell County Public Health District’s first COVID-19 update since Friday. The three fatalities, which brought the death toll to 67, marked the first COVID-19 related deaths announced in Bell County since a Temple resident’s death was reported on Thursday.
The cases were announced on the health district’s new dashboard, which can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/3hb86l3.
Killeen leads Bell County cities in known cases with 1,706 cases, while Temple trails with 1,630 documented infections. Belton has tallied 663 cases, and Harker Heights has accumulated 314 confirmed cases.
Bell County infections, which include small towns and unincorporated areas, have registered 622 confirmed cases.
Women continue to account for the most confirmed infections in Bell County, contributing to 54 percent of Bell County’s positive tests.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Friday reported data of an estimated 1,416 new coronavirus cases in the state. There also were 61 newly reported deaths statewide, according to their COVID-19 dashboard.
Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level remained at “level three,” as the assessment updates once weekly on Wednesday afternoons. The county must maintain a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to improve to the health district’s desired “level four” threat level. Widespread distribution of a vaccine or treatments also is necessary for a shift in the threat level.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 4,935; 4,498 recovered; 67 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 227 as of Tuesday
Admitted to ICU: Ever 64 as of Tuesday
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties) there are currently 51 people hospitalized, up 4 from previous report
Temple: 1,630 cases, 28 deaths
Killeen: 1,706 cases, 18 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 663 cases, 9 deaths
Harker Heights: 314 cases, 6 deaths
Other: 622 cases, 6 deaths (1 less than previous report)
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 44,109 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://bit.ly/3hb86l3 to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.