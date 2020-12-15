Tuesday was “game-changing” for Bell County’s frontline health care workers as Baylor Scott & White received its first 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“This pandemic has weighed heavily on everybody in the country, including our health care workers who have shouldered a huge burden during this crisis. But today, there was optimism and hope,” said Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White–Temple region. “There was just a positive energy today … especially from those in line to get vaccinated. It’s been one of my proudest days being with this institution, and I’ve been with them for almost 18 years.”
This initial shipment of vaccinations arrived as five new COVID-19-related fatalities were identified in Bell County for the second straight day, bringing the death toll to 140. Rogers Independent School District also shut down due to increased positive tests.
Sibbitt told the Telegram that about 150 to 200 vaccinations will likely have been administered to Baylor Scott & White staff by Tuesday evening — a figure he expects to grow rapidly in the days to come.
“Based on the number of people we have available, who are trained to give this vaccine, we feel we can deliver 360 to 500 doses a day,” he said.
But Sibbitt stressed how Baylor Scott & White is being methodical in who receives a vaccine from this initial allotment.
“According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, we’re in Phase 1A … so it’s physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists and even personnel who clean the rooms that are eligible to receive a vaccination during this phase,” he said.
Sibbitt highlighted how vaccine rollout will not be administered to an entire department at once.
“If an employee — who’s been vaccinated — comes down with (side effects), there’s a chance that they may not be in the workplace, so we have to plan very carefully,” he said. “We can’t take all of the nurses in the emergency room and vaccinate them all at once, because we have to ensure we have enough nurses to maintain our daily operations.”
However, Sibbitt stressed how the immunization is very safe.
“(The FDA) has considered all available data there is, and they feel that it is safe and that’s why they have granted the Emergency Use Authorization,” he said. “But getting the vaccine doesn’t just protect those who received it, it protects others and those individuals that you love. To stop this pandemic, we need a vaccine and it works. That’s why I would highly endorse it.”
Individuals receiving the Pfizer vaccine will need to schedule an appointment for a second dosage — a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control.
“Within 17 to 21 days, we’re scheduling those individuals to come back for the second shot,” Sibbitt said. “It is felt that the second shot is necessary to both ignite the immune system and develop one’s own antibodies to become immune.”
Active cases reached 1,774, the county’s dashboard showed.
3 Temple deaths reported
The newly reported deaths are for a man from Temple in his 70s, a man from Temple in his 50s, a woman from Temple in her 70s, a man from Killeen in his 70s and a woman from Killeen in her 50s.
Bell County has totaled 10,536 cumulative cases after Tuesday’s single-day increase of 79, and Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, asked for continued vigilance from area residents.
“We ask for continued help from the public in taking all possible steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please social distance, avoid gathering, mask if you must go out and keep your hands washed. If you feel sick, even just mildly, please take care to remain at home until your symptoms resolve unless you need medical care. It’s so important that we all work together to reduce the spread of this virus.”
Robison-Chadwell also noted how the health district will have limited dashboard updates next week.
“We will update the dashboard Monday through Wednesday, and will monitor on Thursday and Friday but do not plan to update those days,” she said. “The epidemiology staff will be working and monitoring emails but we will be remote.”
Rogers ISD shuts down
Rogers ISD closed for Christmas break after classes ended on Tuesday.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Joe Craig said this decision followed an apparent upward trend in COVID-19 infections at each campus.
“While we are not currently over the threshold that would mandate a shutdown, we feel it is in the best interest over our entire district to close early,” he said. “The most important thing right now is that our students, staff and families try to stay healthy over the Christmas holiday.”
Although students will return to campus for classes on Jan. 6, basketball games will remain on schedule.
“We will still participate in the basketball games that are on our schedule,” Craig said. “At this point, since we do not have positive cases within the teams, we feel it is safe to play these games. If something changes regarding this, we will adjust accordingly.”
Other area school districts
Active cases in the Belton ISD continued to rise on Tuesday with North Belton Middle School leading all campuses with 14 known infections.
The district reported an additional 57 cases across 16 campuses: 13 at Belton High, six at Lake Belton High, six at Southwest Elementary, four at Belton Middle School, four at South Belton Middle School, four at Tarver Elementary, three at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at Sparta Elementary, two at the Belton Early Childhood School, two at High Point Elementary, two at Lakewood Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Lake Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High, one at Charter Oak Elementary and one at Leon Heights Elementary.
Belton ISD also attributed three cases to “other departments / buildings,” according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged infections reported between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, showed 13 cases: three at Temple High, three at Travis Elementary, two at Cater Elementary, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Scott Elementary and one at Thornton Elementary.
Killeen ISD has logged 103 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. These cases brought the district’s cumulative total since March 16 to 745: 363 students and 382 employees.