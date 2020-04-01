With Bell County schools relying on remote learning during COVID-19 closures, school districts are working toward bringing WiFi to students without home internet.
“When the decision to close schools was made, we knew it was important to continue looking for ways to provide WiFi connectivity to our students and families,” Mike Morgan, assistant superintendent of student services for Belton Independent School District, said in a news release. “Technology can help us all stay connected, and now more than ever we want to make sure our families know Belton ISD is here for them.”
Belton ISD expanded existing technology infrastructure to now support “external-facing wireless access points,” so students can utilize internet from campus parking lots around five campuses.
The five campuses selected were Belton High, 600 Lake Road; Lake Belton Middle, 8818 Tarver Drive; South Belton Middle, 805 Sagebrush; North Belton Middle, 7907 Prairie View Road; and Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive.
“This means that anyone in the Big Red Community who needs to access the internet can park near one of these campuses and get connectivity while still observing social distancing. Some nearby homes may also be able to access our WiFi networks inside their homes,” spokesman Karen Rudolph said.
Belton ISD-issued devices will connect to campus WiFi automatically, while non-Belton ISD devices can access the internet through available guest WiFi networks. The password for guest networks is “guestbisd.”
Temple ISD
Although Temple ISD is not implementing any additional WiFi infrastructure on their campuses — citing the printed packets they prepared for students without internet connectivity — they are pushing out information from internet providers who are providing families a period of free home internet.
“We do have WiFi connectivity at our campuses but the shelter-in-place is to try and keep people at home. In-home access is really the most conforming situation to shelter-in-place,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Salado ISD
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny noted how his district is assisting families without technology or internet access.
“We, fortunately, have a lot of Chromebooks that we use in the schools and we’ve been checking those out to any family that needs them. Any family that needed a Chromebook or even one more than one … We’ve issued those,” Novotny told the Telegram. “We also have some WiFi hotspots that we have issued out. We’ve issued out 21 of them so far, and then we have 29 more of them on order. We’ve already filled up the waiting list for the additional 29.”
It is many Bell County school districts’ understanding that they can resume classes on May 4 — a date leaders say could change because of the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.
Belton ISD is aiming to reopen campuses on May 5.