Bell County surpassed 100 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday as two new fatalities — one in Temple and one in Killeen — were identified on Tuesday, according to a local health official.
“We did receive two new death certificates today bringing the number of deaths to 101,” Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “One of those deaths was for a woman in Killeen in her 60s and another was for a man in his 70s from Temple. Our condolences to their families.”
The county has now registered 6,600 cumulative cases, and at least 5,935 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district.
“I know that COVID fatigue is firmly setting in, but I do ask that people please do their best to mitigate transmission of this virus by staying home if sick, social distance, mask if social distancing is not possible and maintain hand hygiene,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay safe and help us keep everyone as healthy as we can.”
BHS football game rescheduled after cases spike
Friday night’s varsity football game between Belton High and Harker Heights High will be rescheduled after new COVID-19 cases were identified.
“Belton ISD athletics is committed to providing opportunities for our student-athletes to practice and compete and for our fans to show their support in the safest environment possible,” Belton ISD Athletic Director Sam Skidmore said in a news release. “We encourage all of our student-athletes and spectators to do their part to follow safety protocols.”
High school campuses account for 75 percent of all active cases of COVID-19 in the Belton Independent School District. There are 10 cases at Belton High, two at Lake Belton High, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School, one at Charter Oak Elementary and one at High Point Elementary.
These cases represent 0.109 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district information.
Rogers ISD sees surge
COVID-19 data from Rogers Independent School District’s COVID-19 is now accessible from the health district’s dashboard. The data, which can be accessed online at bit.ly/32dmbd8, shows there have been 13 cases tallied since the school year began — seven of which are attributed to its secondary campuses.
“If 2 percent of staff/student total is positive within a seven-day period, the campus is required to close down for up to five days for cleaning,” Rogers ISD said.
With a combined population of 542 between the middle and high school campuses, just four more cases are needed to reach a 2 percent threshold for active infections, according to Rogers ISD’s latest update on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Killeen Independent School District indicated how students and staff have totaled the same number of positive tests since Oct. 28. These 28 cases over the past seven days brought Killeen ISD’s cumulative total to 253 infections.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard — reflecting cases logged between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3 — shows six infections: two cases at Temple High, one at Travis Elementary, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at the administration building.
The Salado Independent School District last recorded a case of COVID-19 on Sunday, when an eighth-grader tested positive.