BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will honor 2020 spring and fall graduates in three commencement ceremonies Friday at Crusader Stadium on the UMHB campus.
With ceremonies postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, the first ceremony begins at 10 a.m. to honor spring 2020 graduates, according to a news release.
The second ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. for fall graduates. The third ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. for students earning master’s and doctoral degrees.
The ceremonies will be live streamed at umhb.edu/commencement.
This is the university’s 164th graduating class, the release said. An estimated 351 students will be awarded degrees for the spring 2020 ceremony; 388 for the fall 2020 ceremony; and 194 for the master’s and doctoral ceremony, which will include graduates from spring, summer, and fall semesters.
UMHB, chartered in 1845, is one of the oldest, most reputable universities in Texas.