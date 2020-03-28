A Salado couple is ecstatic to be back in the comfort of their own home after spending 14 days in isolation on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
Janice Means, 83, and Victor Means, 86, returned home late Tuesday evening, but their journey back to Texas after testing negative for the COVID-19 virus didn’t come with ease.
The couple repeatedly had to rebook flights after multiple cancellations and flight delays.
Janice said it was all “quite the experience” until she and her husband were seated side-by-side in a first-class cabin.
“It feels wonderful to be back home. It just couldn’t feel any better” Janice said. “We just feel so blessed to be back and be so healthy, and we want to encourage everyone else to be just as strong as they can.”
Janice said she hopes everyone continues to maintain faith, stay in touch with all their loved ones and have a laugh any chance they get.
“It wasn’t an ideal situation for the first week, but we stayed busy. We were never bored at all,” Janice said. “There was always so much to do, and we had a lot of support from friends and family.”
Janice said she and her husband hope everyone stays active even while in their own homes.
“It is important everyone stays active even if they’re just inside of their own homes like us right now. We came back to a shelter-in-place, but we think it’s so very important to stay active and keep your joints working a little bit better,” Janice said.
“Just keep your mind and body active.