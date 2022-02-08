While the current COVID-19 spike in Bell County appears to decrease, three new deaths were reported in Bell County as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed intensive care units beds in local Baylor Scott & White hospitals were at 100% capacity.
The three deaths included a man in his 90s and two women in their 70s, for a total of 795 deaths since the pandemic started.
Every Monday, hospitals in Texas report their ICU capacity. The report for Jan. 23 to Feb. 3 showed that all 34 ICU beds at Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care Hospital and 86 at Baylor Scott & White Clinic, both in Temple, were taken by patients.
“This latest COVID-19 spike is putting extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, our emergency departments, and our health care professionals,” Baylor Scott & White spokesman Deke Jones said. “The overwhelming majority of the patients we are treating for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.”
The Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 163 of the 1,046 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 46 were on ICU beds and 41 on ventilators. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
“We continue to optimize hospital capacity as we balance our readiness to care for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients,” Jones said. “However, with the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus in our communities, we each need to do our part in protecting our families and neighbors. We urge the community to help us and each other by getting vaccinated, getting boosted, distancing, and wearing a mask.”
Bell County records show that about 58% of the total population in Bell County is vaccinated.
About 109 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Tuesday for a total of 2,774 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 764.35 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,444 cases reported since the pandemic started, 42,875 have recovered, and 795 people have died.
School cases
Temple ISD showed two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard, one at Temple High School and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Belton Independent School District reported 19 cases of the virus in the district. Cases included four at Belton Early Childhood School, two at Tarver, one at High Point, one at Chisholm Trail, one at Lakewood, one at Miller Heights, one at Southwest, and one at Belton Middle.
Eight cases were reported at the high school level, four at Belton High, two at Lake Belton High, and two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
Killeen ISD reported 64 student cases and 16 staff on their dashboard.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations will continue at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until Friday. The site is set up inside a hangar and accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance. The site offers PCR testing for those aged 2 and up.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.