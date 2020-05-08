Central Texas Food Bank to have drive-through distribution in Waco Saturday
WACO — The Central Texas Food Bank will conduct a drive-through food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Pre-packed boxes of food will be loaded directly into vehicles. Recipients will receive an emergency food box containing about 28 pounds of items, including peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen protein and more, although the actual contents will vary.
A similar food distribution event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Temple College, 2600 S. First St., Temple.
For updates on distribution programs, call the food bank hotline at 512-684-2559.