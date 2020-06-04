More than 70 percent of Temple ISD’s student body is enrolled in the National School Lunch Program, and now qualify for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) — a program authorized through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
North of $1 billion in total will be distributed to Texas families.
Donna Shelton, Belton ISD’s assistant director of nutrition services, told the Telegram how P-EBT is a program her district encourages all families to apply for, as families qualify for $285 per eligible child — funds that will be administered by the Texas Health and Human Services, Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas Education Agency.
Nearly 40 percent of Belton ISD’s student enrollment was enrolled in the National School Lunch Program. Belton ISD and Temple ISD accounted for 11,169 students in the program, according to Texas Education Agency data.
“With the disruption that has taken place, it’s been more than a pandemic. It’s disrupted the lives of families, it’s disrupted income and it’s disrupted employment … So any effort that’s extended to help our families is an effort we are grateful for,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Both Temple ISD and Belton ISD have been pushing application information to their district websites and social media pages.
“We’ve sent out emails, posted on our district website and posted on our social media … All to try and get information out there to families,” Shelton said. “If you qualify for this, we would really like for you to apply. It’s a benefit that can ease the financial burden on Texas families that have happened.”
Families who received March SNAP benefits do not need to apply for this one-time benefit. However, their children must have been between 5 and 18 on May 17. All others have until June 30 to apply.
A full list of eligibility requirements can be found on the Texas Health and Human Services website, https://bit.ly/3eRYyuy
“Current SNAP recipients will have the funds loaded on to their current Lone Star Cards. Non-SNAP recipients will be mailed a Texas P-EBT card with the funds loaded on it,” Texas Health & Human Services said in a statement.
Shelton wants families to understand they will still be allowed to receive free meals through their school districts.
“You can still receive free meals through the district, and you can still receive your food stamp benefits. This is just an additional benefit,” she said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced, on Thursday, that an additional $177 million in emergency SNAP benefits will be distributed to over 900,000 households by June 12.
“This extension helps ensure those who need it most are able to continue providing nutritious food for their families and maintain their health,” Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner, said in a news release. “We’ll continue to be flexible in our response to this pandemic to make sure Texans can access the services they need as this situation evolves.”