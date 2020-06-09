What is the impact of the coronavirus on Texas and its residents?
That question is being asked of individuals and families by a survey put out by local United Way organizations across the state last week. The survey will look at how families have been affected and what they are doing to deal with the impact the virus has had on their lives.
The statewide survey, which became available for residents to fill out at the beginning of the month, will stay open until June 24 with responses being kept confidential.
“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID-19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain,” United Ways of Texas President and CEO Adrianna Cuellar Rojas said. “This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID-19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need.”
The survey put out by the group seeks to look at a variety of factors including what residents feel are their most pressing concerns, job changes, child care changes and economic changes.
Rojas said United Ways of Texas, along with other organizations, need the information on how residents have been affected to come up with solutions for these problems. She said many of those who had already been struggling have had their troubles amplified.
United Way of Central Texas President Stephanie O’Banion said her group has been working for the past two months to gather similar information by working with other area organizations.
“We’ve been serving our nonprofits for the past two months,” O’Banion said. “We have a great list of agencies that we partner with to stay in communication with them to understand how COVID is affecting their work and the clients they serve, so we can have a better understanding of where our focus needs to be in the coming months.”
O’Banion said her group has been using partner organizations to help them reach out to residents on top of the group only contacting their own members. She said she thought it was important to gather and share the information so the community can be prepared for both the current and future needs of residents.
O’Banion said she believes it is best when the community works together to communicate and address the needs of residents in a unified front.