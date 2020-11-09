Belton Mayor Marion Grayson will — once again — need to wait before she can officially step down from her position as mayor.
Grayson had originally planned on handing over her position to her successor, Mayor-elect Wayne Carpenter, on Tuesday but will now need to wait almost another week. This is the second time the transfer of the position has been delayed, with the coronavirus causing the May election of the mayor to be moved to Nov. 3.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the delay is due to Bell County first needing to canvas the election’s votes before the race can be called.
“I found out of Friday that we cannot canvass the election results until after Bell County, so we have called a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 16) to canvass,” Romer said. “This means Mayor Grayson will spend nearly an additional week in office.”
Grayson served 16½ years on the Belton City Council, serving 6½ of those years as the city’s first female mayor.
Belton City Manager Sam Listi said Grayson’s legacy will be more than just her breaking the gender barrier for the office.
“Mayor Grayson’s time of service to Belton presented important and challenging issues for action and she addressed each one with vision, passion, humor, and grace,” Listi said. “Her legacy will live on for decades to come, and provides an excellent example for us to follow.”
Romer said the city still plans on hold a reception for Grayson Tuesday, despite her still having another week to serve. Monday’s special City Council meeting will also be Grayson’s last as mayor, Romer said.
Grayson couldn’t stop laughing when asked about needing to stay yet another week, jokingly thanking the coronavirus for delaying the first vote.
“It is like the gift that keeps on giving,” Grayson said. “It will be fine. It will be just enough time for the county to count the votes. We will have the special meeting on Monday to swear everybody in, then finally you will be able to get rid of me.”
Daniel Bucher, who was newly elected to the Council last week, along with Councilman Guy O’Banion will need to wait until Monday as well before being able to start their new terms.