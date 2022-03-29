Bell County reported three new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 887 as cases continue to drop.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the deaths included a man in his 30s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s.
Cases drop
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Tuesday for a total of 79 active cases, six less than last reported.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 21.77 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, a low not seen since June 6, 2020.
Of the 47,329 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,363 have recovered, and 887 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 27 of the 983 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no confirmed cases of the virus and three probable cases at Lake Belton High School.
Temple ISD had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
Salado ISD has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 15.
Killeen ISD reported one student case on its dashboard.
Free vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second round of free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.