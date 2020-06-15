HARKER HEIGHTS — The Chick-fil-A corporate office has confirmed that an employee at their location in Harker Heights has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff at the restaurant, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Building 2000, “initiated its response protocol, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant and following CDC and local health guidelines,” according to a statement Monday afternoon.
“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our team members and guests, “the company said. “Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”
The restaurant did not provide any information on the employee including age or gender.