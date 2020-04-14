The LULAC Legacy Scholarship Competition and Celebration, originally scheduled for March has been moved to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
The program will feature Temple College students competing for scholarships through presentations focused on different aspects of Latino Culture.
Hispanic Month is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
The event is planned as a fundraiser for future scholarships with silent auction items available. The free public event at 315 W. Avenue B will include a dinner, a performance by Temple High School Mariachi & Ballet Folklorico, and a tribute to Cesar Chavez and Delores Huerta.
This year’s theme of “Yes, We Can” — “Si, Se Puede” — pays tribute to Cesar Chavez.
“He was a peaceful, spiritual civil rights advocate,” LULAC member and Temple mayor pro tem Judy Morales said of Chavez.
Chavez was the founder of the United Farm Workers and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994.
Five-time Grammy Award winner Little Joe Hernandez of Temple will be present for autographs, pictures and tours of the artifacts in the Heritage Museum highlighting 50 years of his career. Since Little Joe’s 80thbirthday is Oct. 17 that will be celebrated as well.
The scholarship application deadline has also been extended. Scholarships, up to $500, are available to students who commit to attend Temple College in the 2020-2021 school semesters.
For information about the scholarships and competition, email TCLULAC@gmail.com.
Moving the event to the fall will give LULAC members and friends more time to raise funds by recruiting seeking more sponsors and selling additional ads for the memory book. Planning meetings will be set as soon as it is safe to meet.