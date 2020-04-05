Favor Delivery, the on-demand delivery service that H-E-B acquired in 2018, has expanded its service to Temple.
As of Friday, April 3, Temple residents are able to get contactless delivery from restaurants and H-E-B stores, Christie Garella, H-E-B spokesperson, said in a news release. Seniors ages 60 and above may use the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Line to order groceries and essentials from their neighborhood H-E-B.
Launched in a pilot program on March 20, the Senior Support Line “is an effective social-distancing alternative that allows seniors to receive same-day, contactless deliveries from H-E-B while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home,” Garella said.
Seniors can place orders online via favordelivery.com/seniors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or through a dedicated phone line — staffed by H-E-B and Favor volunteers — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors can access the line at 1-833-397-0080. Residents will also be able to get contactless delivery from restaurants in Temple via the Favor app or favordelivery.com. All of these services are available seven days a week, Garella said.
To keep this service affordable for those most in need, she said, H-E-B and Favor are waiving delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the program.
Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B media contact, said that normally a $10 tip for the Favor runner, who shops and delivers items, is added to the bill. Enough people have donated for that charge to be waived, she said, and some seniors are saying they’ll go ahead and pay it, in case someone else needs that extra help.
A unique thing about this service is the customers have direct contact with the runner, Jackson said. For example, the runner can call and ask the customer about a substitute if the preferred brand is not in stock.
“It’s very user friendly,” she said.
Response to the pilot program was overwhelming, Garella said. At the request of customers, H-E-B and Favor created the Senior Support Fund to further ensure low-cost home delivery. Those wishing to contribute may visit favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund or look for the option to give after completing an order.
With safety a top priority, Garella said, runners will place a delivery at the doorstep and notify the customer it has arrived.
Favor is actively seeking runners in Temple, Garella said. They can choose their own hours and earn up to $18 an hour, she said. Anyone interested may visit apply.favordelivery.com.