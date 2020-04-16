The Bell County Public Health District identified nine new COVID-19 cases Thursday as the Texas Department of State Health Services pinned the infection total at 115.
The health district is now tracking 112 Bell County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, 57 people have recovered.
The state’s number includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post and can lag about a day behind local data because of when each entity issues updates. The health district only tracks Bell County residents who live outside of Fort Hood.
Bell County has had three COVID-19-related deaths.
The health district released details on the county’s two most recent deaths. They are a Temple man in his 60s who died April 6 and a Killeen man in his 50s who died April 8, according to the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.
Previously, the health district did not release basic information on the two men who recently died because their families requested they not do so.
Local cases detailed
The county’s newest cases include five Killeen residents; a Temple man in his 30s; a Belton man in his 50s; and two rural Bell County residents. The health district dashboard does not list details for rural Bell County cases, which includes unincorporated areas and small cities.
The new Killeen cases include a woman in her 30s; a woman in her 40s; a woman in her 50s; a man in his 60s; and a woman in her 70s.
Thursday’s update brings Killeen’s case count to 48 — the most infections in a Bell County city. Temple now has 33 cases; Belton has 11; Harker Heights has nine; and rural Bell County has seven, according to the health district.
Bell County men are still a majority of local COVID-19 infections than women, 55 percent to 45 percent.
Bell County cases are evenly divided between residents who are younger than 50 and those older than 50.
Residents in their 50s continue to be the largest age group affected by the coronavirus. There are 26 people in their 50s who have tested positive for the virus.
People in their 30s and 40s are tied as the second largest age groups affected; 20 residents in each range have the virus.
Other age groups that have tested positive include 17 in their 60s; 11 in their 20s; nine in their 70s; five who are younger than 20; and four in their 80s.
Health district data shows that 23 Bell County residents have been hospitalized and 19 have been admitted to an intensive care unit since the pandemic started.
State, area infections
New state numbers released Thursday said 16,455 Texans have tested positive for the virus and 393 residents have died.
Williamson County saw a 12-case increase Thursday, according to local health district data. That brings their total to 140 known infections.
Coryell County officials said Thursday they have 70 cases — a 10-person jump from Wednesday’s numbers.
McLennan County also saw a slight bump in coronavirus cases. Officials identified two new infections, bringing their total to 76.
Lampasas County’s tally still stands at two, according to local officials.
Texas Department of State Health Services numbers showed Milam County still has at least eight COVID-19 cases; Burnet County has seven; and Falls County has one.