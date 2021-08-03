The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday that almost one-fifth of all hospital beds in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — are now filled by COVID-19 patients.
Patients with the virus now take up 19.38% of hospital beds in the region, as infections mainly due to the delta variant continue.
On Tuesday, the Bell County Public Health District reported another rise in active cases with 1,162 currently reported. This number of cases is almost a 50 percent increase over the 793 reported last week.
As cases rise, so too has the incidence rate, which is now at 320.2 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Increasing case numbers have affected local services, with the Temple Vehicle Registration Office announcing its closure on Monday.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke announced the closure following the county learning of multiple staff testing positive for the virus Monday evening. The office will remain closed for the remainder of the week, with the remaining staff asked to quarantine and get a negative test to return to work.
County officials said the decision to close the Temple office was made after consultation between officials and the public health district.
“The office had to be closed due to the number of COVID-19 positive test results among our staff,” Luedeke said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but the health and safety of our employees and clients is our highest priority.”
Vehicle registration appointments at the office were canceled until Monday, with appointments still able to be made at the Belton, Killeen and Fort Hood offices.
Milam County
Officials in Milam County reported a large spike of new cases over the weekend, more than doubling the number of active cases.
On Friday the county had reported 43 active cases, with that number rising to 102 on Monday according to County Judge Steve Young. Young said this increase is massive for the county, especially when considering only six COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on July 1.
The county, Young said, is now racing towards its former peak number of active cases — 173 — seen in late December.
“Back in December 2020 the vaccines were not available and our only protection was to stay away from others and wear a mask,” Young said. “Today, we have a vaccine that is readily available to anyone 12 years of age or older. The vaccines will protect against a serious infection meaning a vaccinated person is unlikely to become seriously ill or die from an infection.”
Young encouraged residents to get vaccinated right away since it was too late to get protection from the vaccine once one gets infected.