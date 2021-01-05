Many Bell County businesses are going to have to adjust to the coronavirus again.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn received a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, confirming that Trauma Service Area L, of which Bell is one of six member counties, is now considered to have a high COVID-19 hospitalization rate.
Blackburn will host a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the impact of this new designation on Bell County businesses.
Bell County registered a single-day COVID-19 case increase of 232 on Tuesday, as active infections spiked to 2,441, a local health official said.
“Today we have 14,019 total cases with 11,578 recoveries … 672.6 per 100,000 people is our current incidence rate,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Robison-Chadwell previously emphasized how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a region with an incidence rate of over 200 to be in a “red zone.”
Bell County’s last COVID-19 related fatality was announced on Thursday when the Bell County Public Health District received a death certificate for a woman in her 80s from Temple.
Hospitalizations growing
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Bell County’s trauma service have remained over 15 percent for seven consecutive days — a threshold that will trigger a rollback for the capacities of certain businesses.
Restaurants, bars, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, museums and libraries would be among the impacted businesses, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s October order.
A state COVID-19 website showed there are 17 ICU beds available in the six-county trauma service area that includes Bell County. Hospitalizations increased to 252, 31 over Monday’s total.
Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said the expected capacity rollback will be detrimental to several local businesses.
“I’m obviously concerned about the impact this will have on business … because a lot of these businesses can’t take it anymore,” Henry said. “If you keep cutting back on their ability to do business, my fear is that the closure rate is going to increase.”
Henry emphasized how residents should be taking the available health guidance more seriously.
“Let's get serious about wearing masks (and using) everything that we have available to us to help combat the pandemic,” he said.
Therapeutic infusion center
The Texas Division of Emergency Management established a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin — a facility designed to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19. This therapeutic infusion center will accept its first patients on Wednesday.
“This infusion center will help us expand access to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 in the Austin community,” Abbott said. “Reducing hospitalizations is a crucial component of our response to COVID-19, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure they have the resources they need to keep their communities safe.
Emergency SNAP benefits
On Monday, Abbott announced about $204 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will be allocated for the month of January.
“Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these benefits and increasing the amount of benefits that Texas families will receive,” Abbott said in a statement. “These emergency SNAP benefits continue to help put food on the table for many families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Wayne Salter, deputy executive commissioner of access and eligibility services for Texas Health and Human Services, shared that sentiment.
“As we continue through the new year, these benefits offer nutritious food to those who need it most, especially in these trying times,” Salter said.
Nearly $2 billion in emergency allotments were distributed between April and December, according to the governor’s office.