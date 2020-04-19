Local churches working to serve their community through the coronavirus pandemic have launched a campaign to show support to healthcare workers serving on the front lines.
The Healthcare Heroes yard sign campaign is sponsored by Vista Community Church, Temple Bible Church, Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God and First Baptist Churches in Temple and Belton.
“The group of churches met with Scott & White and asked how we could help serve the medical community during this season,” said Jon Stroker, executive pastor at Vista Community Church. “And so we came up with three things, one of the biggest being they just wanted to find a way to help encourage people on the front line.”
He said the team put their heads together to come up with a way to encourage healthcare workers and let them know the whole community supports them.
“We thought an idea could be to have the yard sign campaign going — where everywhere they go, driving to work, they hopefully pass at least one and be reminded that they’re not alone,” Stroker said.
The signs simply say “Thank you healthcare heroes!” with reference to #BellCountyHeroes. Stroker said people are encouraged to use the hashtag on social media to share stories and encouragement.
The signs have been placed around local medical facilities and in front of participating homes and businesses.
He said many people in the medical community who have seen the signs on their drive to work have said how it completely changed their mindset.
“Walking in feeling encouraged and supported changes the whole rest of the day,” he said.
Stroker said the campaign sold out of 150 signs, but they are working with a local sign shop to get the next batch out. Yard signs can be purchased online at thevista.tv/hero.
Additionally, the campaign will be donating $2,000 to the local Salvation Army with funds collected after selling 750 yard signs. Vista Community Church will also match that $2,000 to send to Helping Hands and Love of Christ Food Pantry to ensure members of the community have access to food and basic essentials during these uncertain times.