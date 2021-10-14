Regional hospitalization rates of COVID-19 patients fell once more Thursday following a slight rise on Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a 0.4 percentage point decrease in the percentage of hospital beds taken up by patients with COVID-19. The department’s dashboard now shows Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — having a rate of 10.89 percent.
The dashboard showed 1,147 total staffed hospital beds in the service area, with 125 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
In the county active cases of COVID-19 similarly dropped following an increase Wednesday. Cases fell by 46 — from 818 Wednesday — to 772 active cases on Thursday.
As the number of cases decreased so too did the incidence rate in the county, dropping to 212.72 cases of the virus per 100,000 people.
The county has now seen 33,194 total reported cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 31,748 of those having recovered.
Death details released
While district officials did not report any new deaths, with the total staying at 674, details about the 21 deaths to the virus earlier this week were released.
Of the new deaths earlier this week, 16 were reported on Tuesday and five more were reported on Wednesday.
The 16 deaths reported on Tuesday occurred between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1. The deaths included a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, two women in their 40s, three women in their 50s, five men and three women in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.
The five deaths on Wednesday took place between Sept. 6 and Oct. 3, and included a woman and man in their 40s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
School cases
Temple Independent School District showed four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week on its dashboard Thursday, with two probable cases on its tracker.
Active cases in the district included one at Bonham Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary and one at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton ISD reported 41 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard, 23 active and 38 probable. The dashboard shows 0.39 percent of students and staff with the virus, with 15 of 18 campuses having at least one active case.
The district showed Leon Heights Elementary, Tarver Elementary and South Belton Middle School as the only campuses without a case.
Salado ISD had only four active cases in the past week, including a student and employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary and two students at Salado Middle School.
Killeen ISD reported 105 active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 78 of those among students and 27 among staff.