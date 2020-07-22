Bell County gained 56 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday — a 31-person drop from Tuesday’s daily increase — and 128 residents recovered from the virus, local health officials said.
At least 2,825 cases have been reported and 1,193 residents have recovered, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Despite a small bump in cases and the continued increase in recoveries, Bell County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests climbed Wednesday. The county’s positive test rate is 8.77 percent.
At least 32,212 tests have been performed in the county.
The health district did not report any new deaths Wednesday; 18 residents have died from the virus.