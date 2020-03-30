Amtrak announced Monday that the rail service would temporarily stop taking cash for tickets at Temple and other train stops across the system.
“As an added measure to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees, Amtrak will temporarily be accepting cashless payments only in stations and on trains,” Amtrak said announced on its website.
Amtrak accepts reloadable credit or debit cards with a MasterCard, Visa, etc., logo or Amtrak gift cards as payment for tickets.
For more information, visit https://www.amtrak.com/planning-booking/tickets-reservations/purchase-train-tickets.html.