A blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday will help relieve critically a low level of available blood in Central Texas.
Three Carter BloodCare buses will be located in the valet parking entrance of the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, on the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System campus in Temple.
The drive is open to veterans, employees and the general public.
Donors may donate blood every 56 days. Because of COVID-19 and the social distancing stipulation, donors are asked to schedule a donation time.
Scheduling may be done by visiting https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/105452 or calling Dionne Cook at 254-743-0520. Donors must go through screening at the Avenue U gate, wear a face cover and tell screeners they are there to donate blood. No one under the age of 18, which includes infants, are allowed.
Steps to insure safety because of COVID-19 include social distancing guidelines for all donations, according to a news release. All blood collection stations will be sanitized between donors, and staff members are required to wear masks; however, donors are not required to wear masks when they donate.
Because of distancing guidelines, only four donors are allowed per hour on each Carter bus. COVID-19 antibody tests will be available for all donors, the release said.
New changes in who is eligible to donate blood went into effect July 28 for Carter BloodCare. Some donors were not eligible because of Food and Drug Administration guidelines. The changed guidelines went into effect in April, but Carter Blood Care’s computer systems needed to be modified, staff had to be trained and procedures were written.