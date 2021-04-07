The Central Texas Airshow — a regular fixture at Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport since 2003 — won’t fly in 2021, a city spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The three-day event — last held in 2019 — often attracted more than 20,000 people to the city’s airport.
The show, usually held in May, was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but no show is planned for 2021 either, Temple spokeswoman Emily Parks confirmed.
The “air show is cancelled,” Parks said in an email Wednesday.
In 2019, the event was whittled down to two days after stormy weather canceled that year’s Friday show.
Organizer Beth Jenkins of Pilot’s Choice Aviation in Georgetown said she took off in 2017 after more than 30 years of putting on air shows.
“I miss putting it on and a lot of people have been asking about it,” Jenkins previously told the Telegram.
The air show posted last year that it hoped to see people in 2021.
Local residents missed the air show in 2017, the year it took a hiatus, the city’s former airport director told the Telegram.
“When we didn’t have it, people really missed it,” Sharon Rostovich previously said.
The show is “a wonderful event for our city and for the surrounding area,” she said.
Draughon-Miller has “nice facilities with plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the show.”
Last month, city officials canceled Bloomin’ Temple festival although preparations are underway for the event to return in 2022.
“A number of factors went into this decision, including COVID-19 protocols, entertainment availability and ongoing infrastructure projects in the downtown area,” Temple Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said last month.
Bloomin’ Temple Festival usually attracts more than 12,000 attendees each year.
The city of Temple has not made a decision on whether to hold activities for this year’s July Fourth, Parks said.