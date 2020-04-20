The Temple Gold’s Gym location at 4501 S. General Bruce Drive has been permanently closed, the company’s Facebook page announced.
It noted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the decision, saying, “…we have made the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 company-owned gyms across the United States, including this location.”
The company plans to email updates “on what this means for your membership, pre-paid dues and services soon.” Possibilities include transferring membership to another nearby Gold’s Gym location where possible or “working to find ways to help you continue your fitness journey in situations where a physical Gold’s Gym location will no longer be available in your market,” the post said.